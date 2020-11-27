Built with a focus on upcycling organic and other fabrics, vegan brand Insom ensures that organic fabrics are not wasted, by following a zero-waste production cycle where discarded, defective, surplus and even leftover organic fabrics are creatively put to use. “That way we not only save fabrics but also generate fair trade, save electricity and water. We make small accessories like bags, gloves, diary covers and scarves from post-production scraps. We are looking at making masks too,” informs designer Sajal Jain, the brain behind the label.

Vegan label Insom

Born and raised in Kolkata, Sajal took up sustainable and ethical fashion as her major subject in college to learn in detail about how one can be fashionably in harmony with nature. “For me, vegan fashion means making clothes and accessories in harmony with nature and without harming animals, which is a step closer to reducing the negative impact of climate change,” explains Sajal, while talking about Insom. We spoke with the couturier about how her brand stays away from limiting fashion to seasons, incorporating nature and surrounding in our daily fashion. Excerpts:

What are the offerings from your label for this winter?

Though we try not to follow seasonal fashion, we definitely have various winter options including reversible trench coats, blazers, pants and jackets co-ord sets. There are also tops and trousers, co-ord sets, denim dresses and jackets, among others. In our new collection, we have brought back pure wool, handwoven sweater, jackets, scarves and even multipurpose drapes. We have used a subtle yet refreshing colour palette that’s filled with aqua, mustard, rustic red and pearl tones to pull us out of the pandemic-induced depression.

What kind of clothes will rule this winter?

Minimalistic, expressive and comfortable clothing will be ruling this winter and hence the main focus will be on co-ord sets, suits, comfy oversized jackets and throw-ons.

What are the five winter wardrobe essentials?

A super-comfy, oversized jumper, sweatshirt or hand-knitted woollen sweater. Our reversible trench coats or jackets, soft, woollen socks and gloves, vegan boots and co-ord sets like a jacket or blazer with pants, skirts, joggers or trousers.

What are the must-takes during a holiday?

An oversized shirt-dress, resort dresses and co-ords. We also have trendy Insom big side bags to carry all essentials.

Your fashion advice for this winter?

Keep it expressive yet minimal. Comfortably oversized clothing with fresh yet muted shades and colour-popping accessories, bags or shoes will be in. Follow and get inspired by street style.

What kind of collection can we expect from you for S/S ’21?

For the new collection, I am trying to break away from the boredom and stress created by the pandemic and give people fresh, positive, cheerful and confident looks. Designs that can leave behind the panic of 2020 and give a refreshing start to the new decade will form the essence of my spring collection. Silhouettes and surfaces will be minimal as always but eye-catching enough to make heads turn.

