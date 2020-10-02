It looks like the pandemic has not slowed down the beauty industry... going by the number of launches over the past few months, at least. This week saw two more labels - Becca Cosmetics and Labo - entering the country. Here’s what to expect:

Becca Cosmetics

Australia-based Becca Cosmetics is a cruelty-free PETA-certified brand that is inspired by the beaches of the country of its origin. The beauty label, which was launched on Nykaa, is known for its makeup products that cater to a diverse range of skin types and colours. Some of their bestsellers include the Shimmering Skin PerfectorTM Pressed Highlighter, First Light Priming Filter, Backlight Priming Filter and Hydra Mist Set + Refresh Powder.

Labo

Labo, which was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1986, specialises in dermo-cosmetic products that focus on concerns such as hair loss and skin aging. Shop for cult favourites like the Crescina Enhanced HFSC (which targets hair thinning and hair loss) and the Fillerina 12 HA Densifying Filler (the first dermo-cosmetic at-home filler treatment).

