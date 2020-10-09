Launched in 2014, Swatee Singh is a luxury womenswear label that remains true to its motto of comfortable yet chic and luxe clothing. The impeccable and timeless designs are sure to catch the fancy of the style-conscious millennials.

Focusing on fabrics, Swatee draws inspiration from history and architecture, melding classic silhouettes with edgy details. The designer just unveiled a smart panoply of organic loungewear called Iberis and will be launching her festive ethnic wear collection, Ira, mid-October. She chose to unveil the first looks of Ira with Indulge. Excerpts:

Tell us about your festive edit IRA?

IRA is the second collection of our ethnic wear line. This range is developed and inspired by the very colourful, Indian culture and festivals. We have primarily used tones of red and yellow. Both colours hold major significance in festivals and are considered auspicious. We have also used a print developed from an oil colour painting. Staying true to the signature style of our label, which is understated glamour, we have incorporated easier cuts and silhouettes like shararas, ghararas and draped saris. Also, we have used classic fabrics like silk and georgette and mixed them with hand embroideries and intricate detailing of feathers and pearls.

Some tips for festive fashion?

Mix and match, and experiment with pastel hues and bold colour blocks. Try a new hairstyle and invest in some classic pieces that can be used in many ways.

Tell us about Iberis?

Iberis is our first-ever organic loungewear capsule, inspired by my own personal style. The collection has been conceived keeping in mind the work-from-home culture that’s now a norm. The comfortably chic co-ords made from organic cotton are breathable and relaxed, yet trendy and chic for virtual meetings. The collection includes summer jackets, shirts, crop tops and pants in subtle pastels like pistachio, ivory and deeper earthen tones like ochre, Midnight Blue and walnut. We have worked on patterns like stripes, ocean waves and tie-and-dye.

What will be in trend this winter?

We’ll be seeing a mix of trends this winter, with people wanting to start afresh after almost a year of lockdown. Especially, with work-from-home being the new normal, I see people investing more in classic pieces, choosing quality over quantity. Cashmere, sweater dresses, oversized shirts, a lot of fringes, leather coats and pop colours will be back with a bang.

What are the other collections you are working on?

We are working on our Spring/Summer ’21 line now, which is inspired by my trip to Mexico earlier this year. We will be using fun motifs, a lot of bright colours and textiles that represent the Mexican culture. Off-the-shoulder tops, frills, tiered and layered dresses, a style, which was famously adopted by the iconic artist Frida Kahlo will feature in the collection heavily.

Prices start from Rs 6,000

