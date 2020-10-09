Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M has taken another step towards circular production. The move comes following its participation in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative.

The initiative was launched last year and sets out how denim design and production can be made to meet the principles of the circular economy through durability, recyclability and the responsible use of resources - of which H&M is a partner.

Called H&M Jeans Redesign, the denims will be made from up to 35 per cent recycled cotton from post-consumer waste. It will be available from 15 October in select stores and online at hm.com.

The brand's men's denim collection will also features organic cotton as well as dyes that reduce water waste and energy consumption compared to conventional alternatives.

