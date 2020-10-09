Celebrated designer JJ Valaya has continued charting the silk route, that he had started traversing since last year, in his latest W/F collection. The sartorial journey that took him to Persia, last year, has transported him to the 14-17th century Turkey ruled by the Ottoman Empire this season.

As an ode to the grandeur of the Ottomans, his winter-festive collection has been aptly named after Bursa, the medieval city that holds a special place in Ottoman history as their founding capital, apart from being the cradle of the stunning Ottoman architecture that still holds relevance in modern Turkey.

Bursa Couture Collection by JJ Valaya

“Our entire collection revolves around the three key silhouettes of Indian weddings and celebrations: the lehenga, the sherwani and the sari along with our latest addition, the IKA jacket, which is a new version of our iconic and cult jacket,” tells the couturier.

The classic silhouettes holistically reflect the clever usage of burnished metallics and golds that seamlessly meld with the delicate Swarovski crystals, silk threads, beads, pearls and age-old Zardosi work beautifully sewn into the gentle folds of fine silks and velvets. Valaya has drawn inspiration from Ottoman miniatures, known as Tezhip, an art of ornamentation with gold, which heavily reflects in the collection.

Details of Turkish armour, especially the quills, as well as a medley of Turkish flora, fauna and fruits such as pomegranates also feature in this gorgeous edit. We had a chat with the feted fashion expert about the guidelines for festive-wedding fashion this winter and more. Excerpts:

What is the new-age (post-pandemic) need for brides-to-be?

Circumstances notwithstanding, the wedding day is one of the most important days for the bride and groom and therefore, it must be celebrated as you have always dreamt you would. A few guests more or less do not change the sanctity or importance of the moment and the memories that it creates. I see the same enthusiasm among brides. Celebrations have been reduced in scale, yet they are happy and are still celebrating.

What colours will be trending this wedding season?

Go for colours that work on you. Indian weddings and reds are simply made for each other. So, don’t miss out on the red!

Fabrics to bet on this winter-festive season?

Luxe fabrics such as dupions, raw silks, velvets and Banares weaves are the fabrics to bet on.

What are three interesting blouse styles that one can play around with?

Whatever works for one’s body type actually, just make it elegantly sexy and confident.

What are the collections you are currently working on?

We plan to showcase our summer interpretation of Bursa along with the launch of the flagship store, World of Valaya in Delhi, next year. We have also recently launched our website, which is a virtual avatar of the real-time World of Valaya.

One master tip or word of caution for all brides shopping for their trousseau?

Bridal couture is never bought, it is invested in. It is timeless and enduring and can be passed down to generations. So, go for brands that are time-tested.

