Why should girls have all the fun when it comes to dressing up? With colours, prints and embroideries foraying into men’s fashion with a vengeance, there’s no dearth for options when it comes to choosing the right outfit for the Pujas. Here’s Abhishek Dutta guiding you on how to lift the spirits with some

colours in your wardrobe. Excerpts:



What will be trending this year?

Funky menswear with a traditional touch in bright tones will rule the Pujas. Splash of colours and asymmetry with more focus on texture will be ruling the menswear trends with canary yellow, baby pink, moss green and midnight blue on the focus. Jackets and bundis will be there and bandhgalas will have shorter neckline. Slim-fit clothes will be in for men this year.

Your advice for the festive looks?

Keep it minimal and trendy, play with your shoes and go for interesting prints and textures. Keep it casually fashionable.

Yash is wearing an asymmetrical leather cotton graphic printed kurta with leather collar

Fashion and wellness tips by Yash Dasgupta



Skin and hair care

I think it did wonders to my skin when I quit smoking three years back. My lip colour came back and dark circles around eyes went away and my skin became much better. I also follow a clean diet. Zoe and Bioderma products work well for my skin apart from the age-old Boroline. I actually take care of

my skin like a woman would do and I am proud of that. I wash my face then tone and moisturise it well before going to bed.

Yash is looking dapper in a building print tape detailing short bandhgala

Personal fashion style

A few years back I used to experiment a lot with bright colours and prints but lately, I am more into black, white and solid English colours. To add a little funk, I play with my shoes. I love wearing

trendy sneakers, boots and loafers are for more relaxed outings with friends. I love wearing formals, but there are very few occasions where I can actually wear them. Most of the times its jeans and t-shirts.



Diet and fitness

I’ve lost about 10-11 kgs during the lockdown since apart from working out I did a lot of household chores. I utilised these few months by working on my body. I have a fully-equipped gym at home,

where my friends also join me at times to work out together. I believe in holistic fitness rather than working on certain parts of the body.

This chanderi silk Pata Chitra bandhgala with stitches is apt for Navami

I am very particular about what I eat and except on holidays, I never indulge in eating. I have completely cut down on sugar and I love having black coffee throughout the day. I have egg whites and chicken every day. My comfort food is pure Bengali dishes especially mutton and white rice and I miss having that the most.

A Batik print silk bundi over a handwoven linen kurta



Hobby

I love to spend time with my pets. I have three dogs and one of them, a rottweiler, passed away on May 1 during the lockdown. I have another rottweiler, Simba and a bull mastiff, Happy, who keep me

company. I love exploring new places and go on road trips crisscrossing the country, whenever I get the opportunity.

Model: Yash Dasgupta | Clothes and accessories: Abhishek Dutta | Hair and Make-up: Abhijit / Pictures: Baban Mukherjee | Location courtesy: Novotel Kolkata

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas