Feted Kolkata designer Abhishek Dutta unveils his puja collection for us with Raima Sen as his muse. Excerpts:

What will be trending this year?

It’s all about relaxed clothing including kaftans, maxi dresses, Indo-Western wears and free-flowing Western silhouettes in interesting colours like tangerine, berry, Fuschia, neon blue and shades of bright green. Prints like floral, graphic and geometric will be more prominent with people preferring placement embroideries than full-bodied ones. Since many will opt for staycations, resort wear and sneakers will be trending too.

A one-shouldered toga dress in white with graphic print and sequinned

Your advice for the festive looks?

Minimal looks and no overdressing. Stick to sustainable, homegrown, handwoven, anti-fit outfits in bright colours.

Abhishek Dutta’s Parole is being exhibited at CIMA Art in Life till October 22

A geometric printed harem jumpsuit

Fashion and wellness tips by Raima Sen

Daily skin and hair care regimen

I have dry skin but I don’t take care of my skin at all. But I have been applying Boroline on my face before going to sleep for years now. I religiously remove make-up with Clinique wipes, cleanser and toner. I also use Innisfree and Shisheido products. I’m not a make-up person — just eyeliner, kajal and gloss for me. I massage my scalp with coconut, castor and mustard oil in equal proportions and have biotins, fish oil, Vitamin capsules.

Beauty essentials in your bag

Kajal and lip gloss. A beauty hack Kajal saves me on my lazy days.

A linen threadwork layered shirt paired with a sequined bustier and a short skirt

Personal fashion style

Comfort takes precedence over trends. Currently, I am tripping on boyfriend shirts and jeans from brands like GAS and Only, besides track pants. I also love wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers and have them in all colours including gold, silver and white.

Diet and fitness

We are a foodie family and my dad loves to eat and order food for the family. So, for lunch, it’s usually Indian food and for dinner, we often have soups, prawn cutlet and mashed potatoes. My comfort foods are mutton biryani and potatoes.

A graphic printed shift dress with white chanderi ruffled sleeves

Earlier I used to swim to keep fit but after COVID-19, I practise freehand exercise, weight training and jog on my terrace every day.

Credits: Model: Raima Sen | Pictures: Kaustav Saikia | Clothes and accessories: Abhishek Dutta | Make-up: Babusona Saha | Hair: Gini Haldar | Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency Kolkata

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@shamirdas