Fabindia has launched its annual festive collection - Rajwada. This time around, the brand has focused on fabrics that celebrate the textile tradition of India, and slow fashion by creating pieces that are timeless and classic.

The garments present archival motifs inspired by records found in museum records in textiles such as Benarasi silk, tanchoi silk, cutwork brocade and zari-embroidered Maheshwari. The colour palette is vibrant and captures the mood of the season with shades such as panna green, rani pink, moga and neelambar blue. You can also expect Kanjeevaram silk saris, Benarasi phool jaal saris, kantha-embroidered jackets and Maheshwari dupattas. The collection includes extra weft jamdani saris in black and indigo, which is a collaboration with Karomi, an organisation that works with artisans in West Bengal.

“The world has changed, and we are all increasingly aware of how our choices and decisions impact the lives of others. Having said that, festivals are a reminder of what is joyous and important in our lives, and the heritage that defines us. Against that backdrop, this gorgeous Rajwada collection draws on our shared heritage, while creating opportunities for sustaining livelihoods. It is designed to create a sense of luxury and to tap into timelessness, something that can be re-visited again and again – like a precious beautifully crafted heirloom,” says Anuradha Kumra, President - Apparel, Fabindia.

Available online.