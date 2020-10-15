Just in time for the festive season, MAC Cosmetics India have launched limited edition make-up kits in collaboration with beauty expert and YouTuber Shreya Jain.

The kits are curated by Shreya with help from her followers, who were asked to vote for their favourite products from MAC Cosmetics. The products that got the most number of votes were, not surprisingly, some of the brand’s bestsellers.

The three options you can choose from are Tere Naina (which comprises a Matte Lipstick in Soar, Technakohl Liner in Graphblack and Strobe Cream), Laal Ishq (Retro Matte in Ruby Woo and Prep + Prime - Mini Fix+) and Desi Girl (Matte Lipstick in Whirl, Matte Lipstick in Russian Red and Satin Lipstick in Captive).

Rs.1,800 upwards. Available online from October 16.

