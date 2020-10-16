Known for her classy silhouettes in organic weaves, Paromita Banerjee has come up with a very sophisticated range of outfits and saris for this festive season. Not only each of her fabrics used in the collection is made-to-order, but they also help preserve the handful of weavers that still relentlessly try to preserve the almost dying art of weaving.

Muslin and jamdani weaves in bright palettes rule Paromita’s festive collection, comprising shift dresses, co-ords, kurtis, achkans and most importantly saris. The designer, whose festive edit is also on display at CIMA’s Art in Life exhibition till October 22 besides her online portal, curated four festive looks for us with the resplendent actor Priyanka Mondal as her muse.

A handwoven matka kurta with a signature jamdani circle weave in beautiful royal blue paired with a kallidar handwoven front open cape in emerald green and a gold neckpiece from Avama Jewellers.

What will be your fashion advice for this festive season?

Our clothing choices have majorly changed with the pandemic. We no longer are whimsical about what we purchase and all of us should ensure to make responsible fashion choices that have stood the test of time. We always create and encourage buyers to buy classic pieces that are almost like hand-me-down heirloom saris. Our saris needn’t be paired with typical blouses.

You can jazz up the look by opting for longer loose blouses or tops or the shorter ones like crop tops. All our pieces are woven from scratch at our own units. Mix new pieces with the existing ones in the wardrobe. This new frugal way of buying what you need will avert surplus hoarding. Make sustainable clothing choices that you can wear and re-wear many times.

A Mughal handwoven matka achkan in black with tara jamdani buti in gold paired with gold-striped pants in handwoven matka. The jewellery is by Gauri Himatsingka.

Fashion and wellness tips by actor Priyanka Mondal

Daily skin and hair care regimen

I wash my face with cold water as many times as possible during the day to keep the pores unclogged. Every night I apply a mix of Argan and jojoba oil on my face, which works wonder for my skin. I am not much of a cosmetics person and prefer using The Body Shop’s Body Butter, creams and moisturisers. I don’t experiment much with my hair and if I have a little free time I massage my scalp with oil, take steam and shampoo it off. What I always ensure is to keep my scalp clean and tie my hair at night before I sleep.

A contemporary version of the classic kanjivaram sari in peacock blue matka with a broad woven antique border paired with a striped gold and rust blouse and jhumkas by Avama Jewellers.

Beauty essentials in your bag

A perfume stick, lipstick, my Bvlgari shades, lip balm and sanitiser

A beauty hack

I apply a scrub made with fresh aloe vera and coffee powder and it works wonder for my skin. Also, I drink a lot of water to keep my skin hydrated.

Personal fashion style

I usually don’t apply make-up and love the simple look. Some times I go for the smoky eyes but that depends upon my attire. I go for comfort dressing and most of the times I love wearing jeans, casual shirts and white sneakers. For parties, events and premieres, I prefer knee-length bodycon dresses along with bomber jackets during the winter. I like minimal accessories like a simple chain with a pendant, a pair of simple ear studs or an elegant finger ring.

A handwoven sari in black and woven gold over a kalidar skirt in emerald green jamdani. A handwoven kedia is worn as a blouse and paired with jewellery by Gauri Himatsingka.

Diet and fitness

I have done a lot of cardio exercises during the lockdown to keep myself fit. But now, with things slowly getting back to normal, I am going out for jogging for three days a week besides exercising at home. I just can't have enough of Bengali cuisine, I love eating Bengali food and homemade dishes. I eat everything but in small portions.

Model | Priyanka Mondal Pictures | Siladitya Dutta | Hair and Make-up: Abhijit Paul | Clothes: Paromita Banerjee | Styling: Poulami Gupta | Location courtesy: Cafe Kathmandu