If anything good that has come out of this pandemic-ridden year is that all of us, in our own small ways, are trying to go back to the roots, living an organic life that’s more in sync with things sustainable. And fashion, which is an integral part of our lifestyle is also going through a sea of change with designers globally focussing on locally made handwoven fabrics, organic colours, easy silhouettes that last more than a trend.

But celebrated designer Soumitra Mondal has been quietly and dedicatedly doing all that’s associated with slow fashion, for more than 20 years now. His brand, Bunon, which is known for its organic cotton fusion outfits and saris is a well-recognised label across the globe with presence in Tokyo, New York, Europe and China. The humble couturier took out time to deck up actor Arpita Chatterjee in his fabulous niche Soumitra Mondal pure silk weaves, exclusively curated for Indulge, to create the Puja looks.

A handwoven silk sari in royal blue with tested gold zari work paired with an inky blue silk blouse and a gold choker from B Sirkar Johuree

What will be trending this year?

This year thanks to the pandemic Pujas will again be all about small family gatherings and get-togethers with close friends. Hence the focus will be back again on relaxed and comfort clothing. But since pujas are also about decking up, people will wear bright colours and beautiful outfits. The silhouettes will be relaxed and saris will mostly be about soft handwoven fabrics that complement the wearer. Sustainable weaves are really back with a bang, though I feel, the weaves are eternal and always had their appeal for those who appreciate timeless and sophisticated sartorial fashion choices.

What will be your festive fashion advice?

I should say dress traditionally and focus more on saris since the rest of the year you can experiment with all sorts of sartorial options. You can also opt for the ageless off-white cotton kurtis and pair them with a nice light silk or jamdani dupatta in blue or red or whatever colour fancies you. Pair your saris with contrast blouses to stand out. Keep your jewellery minimal and let your personality come out. Don’t overdo the look and strike the balance. Remember, less is more!

A black handwoven silk sari with gold zari work paired with a black blouse and a cocktail ring by B Sirkar Johuree

Fashion and wellness tips by actor Arpita Chatterjee

Daily skin and hair care regimen

I do not use any fancy or artificial products and I believe genes have a great role to play when it comes to good skin. You are either blessed with good skin or not. We can only work on the same or improve it. A disciplined life is very important for maintaining healthy skin and hair.

I massage my hair and whole body with plain coconut oil daily before bath and use a very basic moisturiser or night cream before sleep. I make a homemade ubtaan with gram flour, rice flour, multani mitti, a dash of honey and coconut oil and mix the same with cold milk and leave it on for 15 minutes before bath. I always remove makeup with Johnson’s Baby Oil.

An off-white handwoven silk sari offset with a khadi striped white blouse. Bangles and jhumkas by Avama Jewellers

Beauty essentials in your bag

A light perfume with a floral fragrance

A beauty hack

I love using a black eyeshadow to lift up the eyes and nude lip colour.

Personal fashion statement

White is my all-time favourite colour and I love to wear organic handwoven fabrics like cotton, khadi and linen. I usually go for comfortable dresses, jeans and shirts and wear flats such as mules, slippers, loafers and pumps.

A silver-grey handwoven silk sari with an off-white silk blouse. Diamond necklace by Avama Jewellers

Diet and fitness

I am into regular gymming for 10-12 years. It’s not rigorous but I make sure that I work out every day. I concentrate on flexibility and mobility and hence functional fitness and lightweight training are a part of my daily fitness routine. I prefer freehand and floor exercises.

I am addicted to black coffee and that’s the first thing I have in the morning to rejuvenate. I consume protein and leafy veggies as much as I can. But I always have my veggies blanched.

Model: Arpita Chatterjee | Pictures: Siladitya Dutta | Saris: Soumitra Mondal | Hair and Make-up: Aniruddha Chakladar | Styling: Poulami Gupta | Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency Kolkata