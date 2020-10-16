If you’re looking to add to your sneaker collection, here are two new drops that might interest you:



LV Trainer Denim

The popular LV Trainer from the iconic brand sees a new update this season. The classic style, which draws inspiration from the silhouette of basketball shoes, this time around, is reinterpreted with a denim upper. Featuring different shades of blue denim, the design is detailed with their signature monogram flowers on the outsole, the LV logo on the leather tongue and the new signature, seen in the Fall/Winter 2020 show, on the sides.

A sneaker from the Adidas Originals ZX 2K Boost series



Adidas Originals ZX 2K BOOST Series

The Adidas Originals ZX 2K BOOST sneaker series is built to be more ‘squishy’ and comfortable, with unexpected technical details that are future-forward such as energy-returning cushioning. The shoes are available in multiple colourways like a white upper with royal blue and fuchsia pink sole and a black upper with bright orange and fuchsia sole.