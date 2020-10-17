Noted designer Varun Bahl unveiled his Spring Summer 2021 collection at the ongoing digital edition of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week by Fashion Design Council of India. The demi couture collection is called Bloom and is a tribute to the power of nature.

"I am thrilled to showcase my Demi Couture, 2020 collection - Bloom. We've created something really special with this line and I'm excited to reveal it to the world. I'm also curious about the reception and response to a new collection being showcased on digital media. It's a first for us, but it's the need of the hour. I'm also proud that we have managed to create something so magnificent and special during this difficult time. For me, it's really the silver lining," Varun said in a statement.



Taking inspiration from shapes and motifs found in nature, the collection is highly textural and features 3D floral embroidery, sequin detailing, bugle beads, ruffles and pleats. The colour palette is a mix of shades of black, red, pink and green and the silhouettes, made from satin, and organza, include capes, waistcoats, tulip pants and flared trousers among many others.

