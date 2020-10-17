The one common thread through all of Dior’s Fall/Winter 20-21 Accessories was velvet, which was heavily used along with three-dimensional embroidery.

The fabric was used on new versions of the iconic Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Dior Camp bags in the collection and featured signature motifs such as camouflage, cannage and Dior oblique. The colours include black, blue, burgundy and brown. Here’s a look at the collection:



