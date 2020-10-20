Designer Manish Malhotra presented his collection Ruhaaniyat at the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season. The collection is his tribute to all the artisans and craftsmen of our country who have left the fingerprints of their art onto our culture.

"It's about the eternal soul of the craft from two culturally rich regions - vibrance of Punjab and nazakat of Awadh - and how it continues to live on even today,” said Manish Malhotra.

The collection celebrates 10 years of the Manish Malhotra’s association with Mijwan Foundation, and the designer had partnered with LFW to support artisans of the foundation through a fund-raising opening show presentation. The collection was presented through a short film which was conceptualised and directed by Malhotra himself, and at the centre of the film was actor Kartik Aaryan.



