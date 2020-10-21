Delhi-based footwear brand ShilpSutra by Shilpa Agarawalla has come up with an elegant range of vegan Kolhapuri called Rekindle Heritage, which is an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary styles, just apt for this wedding season.

Shilpsutra's vegan Kolhapuri edit Rekindle Heritage

All the pairs by this NIFT pass-out, who takes immense pride in working closely with their artisans and karigars, are handcrafted and hand-embroidered.

Taking inspiration from the original design of the Kolhapuri sandals, Shilpsutra has added their own style of handcrafted embroidery and embellishments, with unparalleled comfort to this new collection.

Shilpsutra's vegan Kolhapuri edit Rekindle Heritage

The collection hopes to revive the artisan community's means of livelihood by bringing back the dying art of Kolhapuri.

Shilpsutra's vegan Kolhapuri edit Rekindle Heritage

Exclusively created by Shilpa, these bespoke pieces of footwear are for those who appreciate style, class and culture. Brilliant hues, clean bends and high on comfort, these sandals are sure to make many a head turn this season.