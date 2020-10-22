Dhanak, which means rainbow in Sanskrit is the harbinger of joy and happiness and designer Anavila Misra's label Anavila's latest festive edit, Dhanak, too is inspired by the same spirit of strength, happiness and joy.

Just as we are emerging out of the gloom and despair of the pandemic, this collection is a prayer amongst the dark clouds gathering in our presence to let the cheer and light of our festive season breakthrough with its promise of hope, cheer, and precious time spent with family.

The edit is a rich panoply of colours, including the seven shades of the rainbow, in equally rich handmade fabrics. It has taken a cue from the energetic colours of precious gemstones such as garnet, sapphire, citrine, jade, amethyst, emerald, topaz and rose quartz, designed to bring cheer and laughter during the festive season. The silhouettes include easy kaftan shapes paired with fine zari and Khatwa work.

“Each piece in this collection brings out the emotions I feel on seeing a rainbow- this feeling hasn’t changed since I was a child. Especially now when every day feels dreary and dark, I wanted to capture the spirit of our festive season and what better way to do that than expressing the joy of a rainbow,” says Anavila Misra.

Four styles from this collection also featured at the IMG Reliance all About India show on the Sustainable Day of Lakme Fashion Week.