National Award-Winning textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah's first-ever digital fashion show Taramati enthralled the viewers with the recreation of the exquisite heritage collection of handwoven saris from the Golconda era.

The show at the Digital Lakme Fashion Week is an artisanal ode to the legendary courtesan of the seventh sultan of Golconda Abdulla Qutub Shah, the elegant Taramati. Her enigmatic melodious voice, carried by the gentle breeze from her palace, mesmerized the Sultan seated far away at the Golconda Fort.

Gaurang Shah's Taramati show for LFW

This dreamy sartorial tale of this love affair is a journey back to the nostalgic era of Hyderabad where dance and music were patronised by the rulers.

Revealing the idea behind Taramati, Gaurang says, “This 30-sari collection is about India’s glorious weaving heritage. Taramati is a spectacular collage of the unique captivating nostalgic romantic narratives through an extraordinary artisanal interpretation of the finest hand-crafted textiles, with a reassurance that our vast living culture of textile crafts is still practised. Each sari is an art, keeping these legends alive.”

Gaurang Shah's Taramati show for LFW

Giving traditional textures, colours and motifs a contemporary twist, Gaurang expressed the vocabulary of these timeless finely woven luxurious saris with his unique dramatic signature aesthetics. The designs include the exquisite Ikat, Kanchi, Patan, Kota, Kani, Uppada, Benarasi, Venkatgiri, and Paithani in the laborious and complex Jamdani weaving.

Gaurang Shah's Taramati show for LFW

“We created many fascinating iterations by seamlessly incorporating threads of silk, silver, gold and more in our Taramati saris which are highly ornated with handcrafted rare aari, pristine chikankari, intricate petit-point, kasuti, shibori, kantha, kutch embroidery, classic Parsi Gara and many more, a juxtaposition never seen before,” adds Gaurang.

Gaurang Shah's Taramati show for LFW

These 30 exclusive saris have extremely complex designs woven by master weavers and skilfully ornamented embroideries by artisans in a myriad of vibrant colours ranging from elegant beige, wine, green, yellow to striking magenta, purple and hues of pinks.