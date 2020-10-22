Dior Joaillerie, Dior’s range of fine jewellery was launched in India. This development comes just ahead of the festive season in India and customers can shop for piece’s from the fashion house’s Rose des Vents collection.



Designed by French jewellery designer Victoire de Castellane, the collection available in India will also include the Rose Céleste which is an homage to Monsieur Dior’s passion for art inspired by the divine.



The pieces are crafted with emerald, malachite, mother-of-pearl and diamonds, apart from lapis lazuli and white onyx. The collection comprises cuffs, four-strand necklaces, chokers, earrings, bracelets and rings. Here’s a look at the collection:



Cara Delevingne in pieces from the collection

Rose des Vents Masterpiece necklace with yellow gold, diamonds, emeralds, malachite and mother-of-pearl

Rose des Vents Masterpiece bracelet with yellow gold, diamonds, emeralds, malachite and mother-of-pearl

Rose des Vents earrings with yellow gold, diamonds and lapis lazuli