Popular menswear brand, Indian Terrain has teamed up with Fairtrade India to create a sustainable fashion line that will empower Fairtrade farmers in Gujarat. This makes it the first high street brand in the country to do so.

When clothes that carry the Fairtrade label it essentially means that certain social and environmental sustainability standards have been followed at the farms and the factories where they were made.

“The world of fashion as we know it has been evolving and becoming more eco-conscious for a while now. There is a growing deliberation among consumers to adapt a more sustainable living. We have taken another step towards sustainability, by addressing these growing imperatives of trust, sustainability and quality through our association with Fairtrade India, thus becoming India’s first high street brand to create a product line exclusively made with Fairtrade cotton, sourced from farmers in the Surendranagar District of Gujarat,” says Charath Narsimhan, Managing Director, Indian Terrain Fashions, adding, “Going forward we intend to produce over 50 per cent of our entire portfolio with Fairtrade cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and organic and natural fibers such as bamboo and hemp, sourced consciously and sustainably over the next three years. We will work with certified suppliers and highlight the traceability of the raw materials used, to ensure supply chain partners are aligned with our objectives. We will also extend the sustainability initiative to other processes through biodegradable packaging and product circularity.”

The collection, called Earth Khaki is part of their Spring Summer 2020 drop, and comprises crew neck t-shirts, shirts and trousers for men and boys. They have been crafted from cotton grown by Fairtrade farmers in Surendranagar Farmer Producer Company in Gujarat. The garments bear graphic prints and come in a range of solid and pastel colors, that have been derived from natural pigments.

Available online and in select stores.

