Feted couturier Anita Dongre has come up with an exquisite wedding collection called Love Song, an ode to the intimate, close-knit weddings of yesteryears celebrated with family and close friends.

“Love Song is an ode to my childhood days when weddings were small, close-knit family affairs. The preparations that began weeks earlier, cosying up in circles, the accompanying tunes and melodies, and the never-ending chatter of loved ones laughing and bonding. Something fresh yet familiar, new yet nostalgic,” shares Anita Dongre.

The journey of this collection began with a trip to the past. Anita has reimagined the celebrations, with the warmth of familial bonds, in the context of consciousness with a splattering of reds, yellows and creams set against lush green vistas characteristic of backyard weddings.

Like others, this collection too displays Anita's trademark gota patti work, zardosi embroidery and sequence and dori work on raw silk and organza and brocades.

