Designer jewellery brand Rubans Accessories has just launched an exclusive collection of ethnic jewellery for the upcoming festive season.

Ruban's gold-plated handcrafted ruby stone and white pearls divine Lakshmi pendant set

The gorgeous and colourful edit has a wide selection of kundan, oxidised, temple-inspired and stone-studded head-turning jewellery pieces including intricately designed neckpieces, handcrafted earrings, stunning rings, signature bangles and much more.

Ruban's gold-plates red and green necklace

With intimate gatherings gaining in traction given the pandemic situation, there's more focus on individual style and design aesthetics and that's just what Rubans has tried to highlight in its latest range.

Ruban's Kundan earrings

You can opt for a statement kundan necklace or earrings for a rich look, temple-inspired jewellery for a traditional ethnic look, oxidized pieces for a heritage ensemble or stone-studded jewellery for that Diwali glitz and sparkle.

Ruban's antique finish temple jewellery

Each of the exquisite pieces from this label is handcrafted by artisans from Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Price starts from Rs 237 to Rs 15,590 and upwards. Check out their collections at rubans.in