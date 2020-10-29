Celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla has launched a new collection of juttis in collaboration with Needledust. This is their fourth collaboration with the popular jutti label. The new drop features six new styles - four juttis and two mules. Ideal for the festive season, the designs capture the essence of celebration and the joy attached to it.

“Considering how hard the year has been for everyone, our sole quest in launching the collection in the midst of the pandemic, was to bring hope and cheer back in people’s lives in our own little way. It's about celebrating the little things, adding cheer to the season and creating our own little silver lining! It is exuberant and lush, it's got pop colours and glam tones, it's really embracing the hand we've been dealt and making it brighter,” says Founder and Creative Director of Needledust, Shirin Mann Sangha.

Intricate embroidery, Aztec prints and metallic beads detail the shoes, while hues such as red and fuschia are paired with gold, silver and champagne. Additional details include gota patti work, hand-cut sequins and mirrors. The mules included in the collection are a square toe and an arrowhead.



“This collection, we dedicate to the spirit of celebration and festivity. It’s time to walk towards a brighter future in fabulous footwear. It’s an absolute feast, full of options, for your every mood. From the bling of silver and gold, to the brightest hues to the shine of crystals and tassels, it’s comprehensive, distinct and diverse. We have explored our passion for embroideries be it thread, gota, sequins or beading,” says Sandeep Khosla.

Rs.5,800 upwards.

