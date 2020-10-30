Fashion designer Payal Singhal has collaborated with Mumbai-based accessories brand Joey & Pooh and the result is a line of intricately handcrafted festive hairbands. Payal forayed into the accessory vertical four years ago with scarves, ties, pocket squares and tote bags. This collection draws inspiration from the designer’s Lakmé Fashion Week S/R 2020 collection, Parvaneh.

“Parvaneh expresses modernism through the language of traditional Indian art. We had worked on a lot of age-old crafts and embroidery techniques like zardosi appliqué and kantha with new-age materials like leather, wool, frayed fabrics, and now we have translated it into these hairbands,” says the Mumbai-born designer.



Joey & Pooh x Payal Singhal - Aria Tulip

The collection features 15 handcrafted headbands for adults, and two sets catering to all mothers who want to twin with their little one. What’s interesting is that the styles vary and there’s something for everyone. While the Aria Tulip has florals crafted with intricate thread embroidery, Soraya features a powerful play of colours set on a rose pink backdrop. The hairband called Cleo Lavender Grey, on the other hand, presents geometrical motifs depicted with silk thread tiny fringes on grey base ikkat print.

We notice that the collection is festive, yet playful. “One can spot 3D embellishments mixed with modern embroidery techniques, two prints merged into one, metallic tassels for extra drama are some of the key highlights,” adds Paresh Sharda and Shivani Rawat, the founders of Joey & Pooh.





Joey & Pooh x Payal Singhal - Eden Pink

Payal also tells us how the headbands could be the perfect way to accessorise the work-from-home outfit, as well an evening gathering with friends and family during the ongoing festive season. When it comes to her favourite, Payal adds, “I love the Eden Pink which has a rather unique abutilon print with a subtle metallic twist and pearl highlights to add just the right amount of bling to the everyday wardrobe.” Maybe even Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf would like these!



Available online. Rs 2,999 onwards