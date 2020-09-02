After all the brouhaha around vegan food and cosmetics, it's time for some vegan footwear too. And leading it all the way is the popular homegrown jutti brand Needledust, which has just come up with an eclectic panoply of handcrafted vegan mules in vibrant colours for the upcoming festive season.

Needledust Opera mules

Featuring a variety of stunning embroideries in Aztec and floral patterns, this A/W collection features an interesting collection of mules in eye-catching pop tones including bright neons, pastels, black and whites.

Needledust Diana mules

The designs bearing an imprint of international trends range from modern to bohemian and even classic with a lot of high-quality pearls and lustrous beads weaved in.

Needledust Nirvana mules

The mules can be effortlessly paired with both ethnic and western silhouettes. They can also make for very ritzy yet comfortable travel footwear and is a perfect gifting option as well.

Needledust Jazz mules

The mules are also high on comfort as they are double cushioned and ideal for narrow as well as wide feet.