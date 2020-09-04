We’ve all heard the famous adage — eat the rainbow. But, what if you could incorporate it into your wardrobe too? And no, we don’t mean just in the form of a diverse colour palette — we’re talking fruit and plant fabrics. Designer Anjali Bhaskar has just unveiled an all-new sustainable line made from fruit and plant fibres — her favourites, bananas and oranges, included! “We are a work-in-progress sustainable label. As a logical step ahead, we decided it was time to work on a completely vegan line of ethically sourced plant-based fabrics,” shares the designer, who runs the brand Samatvam.

Available on the New Delhi-based brand’s online store, the designer tells us the collection was a sum total of the feelings spurred by the times we live in. “Clothes can have the power to more than make you look good, they can make you feel good. For the new collection, we have natural fibres like aloe vera, banana, eucalyptus and orange. All of these plants are known for their healing properties and have been commonly used in beauty treatments or to cure ailments,” offers Anjali, who started her career under the tutelage of designers Suneet Verma and Shantanu & Nikhil.



A combination of lightweight and skin-friendly fabrics, the line that was unveiled under a new brand vertical called Samatvam Pure, steps away from the designer’s signature embellished and OTT silhouettes. It, instead, caters to the growing demand from her millennial patrons for leisurewear, we learn. “From official Zoom meetings to online parties, loungewear has been the ‘go-to’ for the last couple of months, and it is likely to be a growing trend next year as well.” In line with the work-from-home sentiments, the collection offers a range of breezy dresses, tops, kurtas, palazzos, pants and even co-ord sets. This relaxed vibe carries over into the colours and patterns as well. So look out for dainty pastel hues of blue, pink, peach, lavender and handpainted motifs of floral buds, leaves and fluttering butterflies.

Rs 7,500 onwards.

