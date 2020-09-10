Luxury Italian fashion house Fendi has announced the launch of a personalisation service for some of its products. The launch coincides with the arrival of the brand’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection in stores across the world.

Customers can choose from the Fendi ID crossbody gusset bag, Fendi Rise Sneakers and a host of other ready-to-wear pieces that they can personalise. They can then add their own initials, up to a maximum of three letters.

The bag features a metallic tag where your initials will be added. It is crafted from soft leather and is available in three colour combinations - black or burgundy with beige internal lining, and camel with light blue internal lining.

The sneakers carry the initials at the back of the ankle. They have a textural upper body with the FF logo pattern and a 35mm super lightweight platform sole, and are available in three colours - white, black and pink.