EA7, Emporio Armani’s line dedicated to sportswear, has set up shop at New Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall. This is the first standalone store of the brand in India and this also marks the launch of its products on e-commerce platform ajio.com.

The offline store is spread across 560 square feet and the interior boasts clean lines, geometrical designs and a completely white colour scheme.

The brand was originally launched in 2004 and comprises clothing for men and women that is technically constructed for sports such as tennis, track and field, basketball and trekking. The clothes are made after in-depth research into the various sports and carry the signature Armani aesthetic. The garments are breathable and water resistant, making them perfect for both training and competitive events.