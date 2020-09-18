To say that David Abraham is a visionary wouldn’t be too far from the truth. At a time when designer fashion was synonymous with bridal wear in India, David, along with Rakesh Thakore and their third partner, Kevin Nigli, saw the need for clothing that fell under the category of luxury, but wasn’t necessarily laden with heavy embellishments. While the world has been moving towards a more sustainable and minimalistic path over the past few years, Abraham & Thakore, was already there, decades earlier. “I suppose it’s what we were taught when we were students at National Institute of Design (NID) — to value textiles and our ancient Indian weaves. That is what shaped our attitude towards design,” says David who met Rakesh while at NID.

Comfort zone

Their approach to fashion, one that is best described as everyday luxury, is relevant now more than ever. Proving this point is their latest collection #Loungeaway, which will be launched at multi-designer boutique Ffolio next week. Yes, it is in response to the pandemic but in many ways, it’s exactly what A&T is known for — a colour palette dominated by black and white, clean lines and easy silhouettes. And more than anything else, it is in keeping with their dedication to championing handwoven fabric. “Every collection is material-driven. It is inspired by the textile we develop or the craft technique we use for that particular season,” explains the designer.

For #Loungeaway, they had to think about pieces that would be comfortable to wear at home, but also look chic while out and about. With that in mind, tunics and shirts teamed with palazzo pyjamas and dresses with asymmetrical hemlines serve as backdrops for prints ranging from stripes and dots to scattered flowers. The black and white colour palette is complemented with shades such as taupe, cornflower, indigo, beige, dusty pink, sand, warm spice and warm red. In addition, the fabrics used — handwoven cotton and sustainable viscose made from renewable wood sources — perfectly tie in with the theme of the collection. “This pandemic has changed the nature of the business. As per trend reports, people are rethinking the seasonal cycle. Our customers are going out less and as a result, their needs are different. It’s more about comfort and timelessness and it’s these needs that this collection addresses,” he shares.

Digital mode

Next on the agenda for David is the Lakme Fashion Week next month, which is going digital this year. As one would expect, a digital fashion show is a completely different ball game and David is understandably looking at it from all possible angles. “As everything is going to be virtual, we are not sure what to expect. There are different parameters to plan the presentation around. So we really need to think about it. That’s what we are working on currently. Other than that, we are also busy with our next collection,” reveals David, before signing off.

Rs.5,000 upwards. Collection launches on September 26. At Vittal Mallya Road

