Renowned homegrown label Shilpsutra unveiled their summer edit Srjan that offers a stellar line of outfits having an intriguing mix of traditional and modern trends.

Shilpsutra's Srjn edit

Inspired by Indian culture, the latest luxury couture collection explores the various age-old techniques of this country to seamlessly meld it with the modern aesthetic and lifestyle. This collection is unconventional and breaks the stereotypes lending a regal yet comfortable look to the wearer.

After the successful launch of Shilpsutra's luxury prêt wear collection, Revival, in 2020, Srjan is an amalgamation of two forms of art – hand embroidery and hand painting. While the silhouettes remain in the classic realm, it's wearable across age groups.

From light, breezy saris, comfortable and chic anarkalis to twirl-worthy lehengas, every piece comes in an eye-pleasing colour palette that's refreshingly summery. Also, for each garment from the collection, you can choose a corresponding jutti adorned with the same artwork and colours.

Price on request.

Check the collection on shilpsutra.com