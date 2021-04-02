With co-ord sets and leisurewear becoming a rage this season, celebrated ethnic wear label Gulabo Jaipur just dropped their elegant range of quilted summer jacket sets called Mahi, to go with their sleeveless thigh-length kurtas, tops and co-ordinated pants. The colourful collection is inspired by Pink City’s rich culture and tradition, turning them into modern and trendy silhouettes.

The label which was founded by Saloni Panwar in 2014 has since earned renown for creating comfortable outfits for women of all ages and has been worn by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Vidya Balan, among others. We had a chat with Saloni about her latest collection and more. Excerpts:

Gulabo Jaipur's latest edit Mahi

Tell us about your summer jacket edit, Mahi?

Mahi sets are made of soft pure cotton and you can wear them even over a strappy top paired with pants. We have given our patrons the options to buy just the top and pants, or just the jacket to keep the options fluid. For summer fashion, I am not one who likes too many layers. Instead, a simple set with a stole or Doriya dupatta might just be the right choice.

Though new trends arise every season, comfort never goes out of style, which is why that’s always my focus. So, this summer too, I plan to launch some amazing cotton wear with breezy dupattas in super soothing colours.

Gulabo Jaipur's latest edit Mahi

What kind of accessories works for summer?

I prefer minimal accessories for the summer — a thin long chain and studs are my all-time favourite looks.

Any tips for those planning a summer wedding?

Brides, keep it light, shop wisely, make sure you get all the right colours and don’t forget to check out our Gottajaal and Nisa collection for your trousseau.

You have dressed many Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena, Karisma and Vidya Balan. Which actor do you find the most well dressed?

Every celebrity has worn GJ garments with fabulous poise, but my personal top favourite is always Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Gulabo Jaipur's latest edit Mahi

Any celeb you wish to dress up?

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

What are the upcoming collections you are working on?

There are so many of them but I am particularly excited about the summer collection. We have gorgeous straight sets coming in block prints, matched with the same Doriya dupattas. We are exploring more Indo-Western styles, so soon you’ll be seeing lots of dresses and top pant sets. More co-ord sets will be unveiled in very appealing colours too. We are also about to launch a stunning trousseau collection that no bride and bridesmaid will be able to resist.

Price on request

