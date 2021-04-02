The newly-launched label SAND which is an acronym for Such A Nice Day is a luxe sustainable brand that stands for minimalistic fluid styles. According to the founder of the label, Shirin, who also happens to be behind the iconic homegrown jutti label Needledust, SAND is a celebration of all things simple, unrestrained and fluid.

Label SAND

The brand offers tastefully crafted luxe clothing that conforms to no boundaries and celebrates unique beauty, shape and size. Shirin Mann tells us that it is an amalgamation of fluidity, texture, finesse, style and a whole lot of self-love.

"It is a conscious, sustainable luxury label that uses fabrics made from aloe vera, eucalyptus, rose, soybean protein and banana along with organic pure linens, cotton and hemp. Summer lines keep your body cool and breathing in the sweltering heat and winters feature the finest cashmere and pashmina to keep you snug and stylish," she tells us.

With an earthy colour palette, intrinsically linked to the brand’s name, SAND plays around with the tones of nature- mustard, beige, browns, bone, ivory, grey, ecru along with dusty pinks, mints and black. For Shirin, the brand is an extension of her own taste, aesthetic and style- easy yet crisp, minimal yet bold.

With clean lines, flattering silhouettes, SAND creates versatile ensembles that effortlessly move from work to play, brunch to dinner and boardroom to bar. The label is Shirin’s ode to the audacious, fierce women who embrace their uniqueness and exude confidence with each step.

"SAND breaks conventional beauty standards and plays by its own rules- where all shapes are beautiful, all bodies remarkable and all women extraordinary. The label also stands for minimal waste, premium handcrafted quality and impactful packaging," Shirin adds.

Silhouettes include airy tops, flowy dresses, fluid fit bandeaus, size flattering pants, overlays and more.