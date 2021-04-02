Since its inception in 2018, Raagsutra has aimed at crafting sartorial designs out of pure silk fabrics. Offering an assortment of pure Banarasi, Bandhej, Patola, Kanjivaram and Paithani silk saris, among others, the brand founded by Krunal and Sakshi Jetani now also has an exquisite array of lehengas, gowns and bridal outfits. Each piece is a blend of modish trends, colours and patterns with timeless classic silhouettes. Their latest collection, Urbane, is no exception either as we find out:

Tell us about your latest collection?

Our latest collection, Urbane, melds diverse and new fabrics such as tissue with Banarasi weaves. The ensembles have modern motifs such as stripes and geometric designs and include jackets, blazers, boots, belts and pants among others.

Raagsutra's latest edit, Urbane

Tell us what kind of sari works best with the younger generation?

Over the years, the sari has evolved from being a classic wedding outfit to contemporary apparel for millennials and Gen Z. Our latest collection, Urbane, too is a manifestation of everything the younger generation seems to want.

What will be trending in wedding fashion this summer?

Summer is all about saris in vibrant colours such as yellow, mint green and pastels. Considering the summer heat, ethnic ensembles should be lightweight and flowy. Fabrics like organza, kora, mull cotton, and georgette make for good summer-wear. Lucknawi kurtas and muga silk saris seem to be the next chic summer trends, we predict.

Raagsutra's latest edit, Urbane

How can one play along with accessories?

Accessories that are minimal and elegant can be styled with waist belts and boots. Long earrings or maang tikkas complement a high-neck blouse while a long necklace and bangles augment a deep-cut blouse.

What are the ways to enhance a sari look?

Any sari can be made more enticing with a complementing blouse of the same or contrasting colour. Hand embroidered embellishments can really elevate the sari look.

Raagsutra's latest edit, Urbane

What is the biggest sari fashion faux pas?

A good sari can lose its essence without perfect draping and an ill-fitted blouse.

What are ethnic wardrobe essentials for any woman?

Any ethnic wardrobe should comprise a black organza or georgette sari for the evening. A classic red silk sari is a must-have, for it can be worn at all times and for any occasion.

Raagsutra's latest edit, Urbane

What are the collections that you are working on currently?

Currently, we are working on a fusion of different fabrics, such as Patola with Bandhej, georgette with Kataan silk, organza Kora with silk and georgette with organza weaved together on the same sari. We’re also incorporating traditional motifs and concepts in new fabrics such as a Paithani sari in georgette silk or a Patola design in Kanjivaram silk.

Price on request. Available online.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas