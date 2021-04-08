This Poila Baisakh the Kolkata jewellers have come up with a breezy yet traditional range of bijouterie for the occasion and here are four such local brands including Avama Jewellers, SHI Fashion, Pretios Jewellery and Virrayaa Jewellery whose collections are worth checking out.

Manika by Avama Jewellers



Decked up in jewels

Avama Jewellers by Abhishek Kajaria, fine jewellery label is popular for its lightwear temple jewellery ranges. Resonating with the ethos of Poila Baisakh, the brand has come up with their beautiful collection, Manika, an amalgamation of exquisite jewellery, which is traditional with a contemporary twist. You can try their statement Chandbali earrings and Jhumkas in gold and polki and the millennials can go for the dazzling earrings and elegant Mantasha. The ethereal Saath Noli Haar (layered necklaces), smart sleek Chik (choker), elegant Kaan-Pasha and the exquisite Bala are there too.

Price on request. Available at their store in Vardaan Market.



Goynaa-er-baaksho by SHI

Boxful of treasure

Fashion jewellery brand SHI FASHION has come up with their special edit Goynaa-er-baaksho, an assemblage of traditional jewellery, with a contemporary twist. Apart from the statement Chandbali earrings, the Jhumko in silver and gold-plating and the polki, there are dazzling earrings and elegant Haar (necklaces) which are equally popular among the younger generation. Chik (choker) and Bala are back again in fashion and you can check out the specially designed ones in silver and handcrafted with Swarovski crystals and semi-precious stones.

Price on request. Available at their store in Ashok Towers, Palm Avenue



Sonaa by Pretios

Golden glory

Pretios by Dwiti Bhuwalka has introduced a brand new collection Sonaa that's an agglomeration of traditional jewellery pieces with a contemporary twist for the modern-day woman. Replete with Jhumko, Chik and Kaan Baala, the collection is perfectly crafted for the occasion. By using Swarovski Zirconia and a metal called Sterlium, Pretios ensures that each piece is scratch-resistant, non-tarnish and hypoallergenic.

Price on request. Available at their store in Pretoria Street

The Poila Baisakh Edit by Virrayaa Jewellers

Crafted elegance

The Poila Baishak Edit 2021 by Virrayaa Jewellery has a specially curated assemblage comprising intricate gold necklaces, bracelets and finely crafted earrings. The exquisitely designed impeccable pieces are meticulously crafted capturing the spirit of the celebrations perfectly.

Price on request. Available at their store on Gurusaday Dutta Road