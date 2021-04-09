Founded by mother-daughter duo Hetal and Lekhni Desai, Mumbai-based sustainable label The Indian Ethnic Co is known for lending contemporary twists to the handcrafted traditional pieces. Started as an experiment in 2016 with 50 metres of fabric and an initial investment of Rs 50,000, the label now boasts an inventory worth 50,000 metres of fabric and a turnover of over Rs 6 crore, working with about 100 master artisans across the country.

Celebrating all body types, the outfits are hand-woven and handblocked, using handmade organic vegetable dyes. And their latest summer collection Grishma is no exception either. We talk to the designer duo to find out more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest edit?

Grishma literally means summer and is all about fluid fabrics, flowy silhouettes and easy-breezy styles that let your skin breathe. The fabrics used are primarily mul or muslin cotton which are specifically light, airy, fine and extremely soft and Kota Doria which is a sheer, light cotton variant. These fabrics are all hand-block printed and naturally dyed and feature Ajrakh, Bagru, Kalamkari and Dabu saris. There are saris, contemporary dresses, kurtas and kurta sets in this collection. The silhouettes have breezy, fluid kali cuts, box pleats and gathers making them contemporary and chic.

We have also launched a whole new range of summer kaftans and home leisurewear in our Rozaana collection that focuses on comfort with its antifit styles re-imagined in the softest of fabrics, all hand block printed.

What will trend this summer?

Styles that are fluid and casual will rule the trends during the day and chic and sophisticated separates will work for night-outs. Lots of florals, polka flowy skirts, crop tops, fluid anti-fit palazzos and spaghetti/halter neck kurtas will surely trend. Off-shoulders and puff sleeves are also on the rise, besides the return of retro checks. Traditional craftsmanship and artistry, prints and textures inspired by local crafts will always be in. Also, there’s increased use of Kala cotton, the most sustainable and breathable form of cotton.

How can ethnic wear be incorporated stylishly in office wear?

Layering your straight fit kurta, with a sleeveless or quarter-sleeve cotton throw over or a jacket instantly turns your otherwise boring outfit into super trendy office-appropriate attire.

Replace tights or leggings with a flowy, wide-legged palazzo and pair it with a straight kurta. Complete the look with a dupatta wrapped around your neck. To accentuate this look further, layer it with a flowy or asymmetrical long jacket that’s at least the length of your kurta or longer.

Do not wear a dupatta with the original fold intact over one shoulder. It is okay to open up the dupatta fully and allow it to flow and move and fall.

The biggest fashion faux-pas according to you?

The entire outfit shouldn’t be too matched up. Having your kurta tailored with a typical men’s shirt collar style at the neck and then wearing a dupatta is the worst fashion faux pas.

What’s next from your label?

We are launching a whole new range of contemporary and western silhouettes, melding traditional crafts with modern motifs. We are also prepping up for our Neelambari collection for the monsoons that will encompass all shades of Indigo and other earthy colours.

