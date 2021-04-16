With the pandemic creating a new category of garments in our wardrobe — the loungewear — we have Chennai-based Pratibha Malhotra coming up with a line of luxurious nightwear that you don’t mind lingering in, way beyond the morning coffee. “Tanvi (Maher) our creative head, and I put our heads and a zlllion coffees together to research our travels and memories before starting on the Mehtaab Collective. This is our aesthetic floral range inspired from the Mughal gardens of Taj,” shares Pratibha, who is the proprietor of Forty Winks and adds that it took them two years of leg work to launch their brand now.

Anaisha print in poly-satins

With an intention of sustainability and eco-friendly practises, she tells us that, “Slow fashion is a concept that is dear to us; we believe it is a simple solution to balance our ecosystems.” Expect the finest cottons, modals and satin woven man made fabrics, all ethically sourced, coming from highly reputed mills using AZO free printing. “A love for all things that lean on strong and clean design through its functionality and essence is the crux of the brand,” says Pratibha, whose family has been into manufacturing garments for over two decades.

We agree with her and note the soft and lustrous feel of the garment, especially the cotton satin (that is 100% cotton). Their myriad prints have been handpicked and are exclusive to the brand. Some robust and some delicate, the motifs are held together with the floral Mughal theme. We are drawn towards the Mahua print, where we love the scrolling vines, birds, pools and shaded walkways that are typical of the Mughal era.

Mahua print

With sizes up to XXL, we pick a soft and flowy, pant-suit silhouette in the glossy poly-satin that glides across the skin delightfully and is practically wrinkle free in the morning! Other silhouettes include shorts and singlets. “Consumers will receive items of highquality hand-crafted garments that they can enjoy for years to come, over the coming months. We are planning our Eco line which would be our organic series, and upcycled man made fabrics. Also, there is a range for knitwear constructed and aptly called the Heavenly PJs,” says Pratibha, assuring us that there is indeed more to come.

Nightwear priced from INR 2,599 to INR 3,599