Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of Gucci, unveiled a new collection yesterday, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the luxury fashion house. Titled Aria, the collection referenced some of Gucci's signature elements from equestrian-themed pieces to influences from the Tom Ford era. Presented virtually, it featured models walking down long corridors and paparazzi was replaced by hundreds of flashing cameras attached to the walls. The sountrack was a medley of pop songs with references to Gucci in the lyrics. Here are some of the key looks from the presentation...

