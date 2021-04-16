Launched just a week before the lockdown on March 15 last year, homegrown label Kavana’s thrust has always been on sustainability and reduction of production waste. “Much before starting our brand we were involved with artisans across India and have witnessed their unmatched craft dwindling. That was the driving force behind launching the brand — to uplift the artisanal community while being true to our personal values of sustainability,” says Jayant Chauhan, co-owner of this Delhi-based brand.

Kavana's summer edit

With saris being their forte, Kavana uses hand-woven natural fabrics such as linen and organic cotton; and natural dyes for all their outfits. Their latest collection Manzar reflects the new perspective of post-pandemic life and underscores the value of small moments in life that were otherwise often ignored.

Kavana's summer edit

“We chose hand-woven linen and organic cotton for this understated summer edit. We also used recycled cotton for this collection which is all about saris in contemporary designs,” says Prerna Negi, co-owner of the label. “As a brand, we do not believe in trends and don’t want people to purchase a garment for just one season. We believe in making garments that are timeless and classic and that will feel fresh in your wardrobe even a decade later,” adds Prerna.

Kavana's summer edit

So, how ethnic wear can be incorporated stylishly in daily office wear?

The trick is to use silhouettes that are minimal since that is what makes an impression in a professional setting. You can always choose fabrics such as linen as they look extremely elegant and smart.

Kavana's summer edit

How can one accessorise ethnic wear in a unique way?

Ethnic wear can be worn with modern accessories to give it a contemporary look. People can style saris with shirts, shoes, tote bags and keep the look very casual. They can even wear a choker, cuffs, chunky heels and a satchel bag — perfect for an evening date.

The biggest fashion faux pas according to you?

I think the biggest mistake someone can make is to wear something which doesn’t represent him or her honestly and does not give them confidence. If you are confident, you can pull off anything.

Kavana's summer edit

What next from your label?

We are working on launching our first set of silhouettes consisting of dresses, tunics, pants, tops and blouses. We are also looking at upcycling some of our damaged/sample sari pieces as accessories.

Price on request. Available online.

