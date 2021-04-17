Abraham & Thakore have unveiled their Spring Summer 2021 collection, Renewal. Designed to take you from ‘Zoom meetings at home to an evening get together’, the collection captures the essence of the brand but also factors in the changing needs of their customers necessitated by the pandemic.

The designer duo’s love for geometric shapes such as dots, lines and circles, is evident in the collection. The palette shifts from black and white to pink, saffron, haldi and lime green. Made from hand-woven cotton, voile, cellulose blends and silk cotton fabrics, the garments feature a mix of block-printing and hand-embroidery.

The silhouettes lay emphasis on ease and comfort, and include long line button-down shirt dresses and elongated summer jackets to tunics.

