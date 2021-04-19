Iconic high fashion house Jimmy Choo's latest collection, Amazing Grace, celebrates the confident, glamorous and daring and revels in contradictory glamour.

This beautifully blingy and colourful collection is born out of reflection that sums up what we do best honouring our DNA. The 90s chic, enriching, vibrant, mood is key to this edit.

“I wanted to celebrate where we came from and to assert what we mean not to our woman but to our women. Just as there isn’t one type of Jimmy Choo woman, there isn’t one meaning to Jimmy Choo. We are about beautiful contradictions and contradictory glamour. On the one hand, we are about the slick, the streamlined, the silhouettes and on the other we are about colour, gloss and sparkle, balancing timelessness with fashion. The constant thread remains confidence, strength and the desire to dare to stand out. That is the essence of Jimmy Choo,” tells Sandra Choi.

Grace Jones is the collection’s muse, epitomising power and confidence, and masculinity somehow embedded in the intrinsically feminine, strength and creativity combined. The collection is instinctive, spontaneous, immediate and reactive. "Opposites always attract, and glamour can be found in paradoxes, through unexpected contradictions. Natural materials contrast with techno fabrics. Pearls decorate for the day. Colours collide for a vibrant clash," adds Choi.

