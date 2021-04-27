There’s just one way to beat the heat and that is by not compromising on your style. A true fashionista would know that this season front tie-up tops are ruling the roost, for all the right reasons. They not just add oomph to your look but are the best way to beat the heat and humidity. And contemporary fashion label Essgee by Sagrika Grover is the answer if you have been looking for that tie-up top that’s following the trend with precision.

The brand’s latest collection, Illimitee, meaning unbound in French, boasts of a cropped crochet tie-up front top with umbrella sleeves and ceramic beads that’s perfect for the season. Also, look out for the tie-dye cropped blouse with puff sleeves with beautiful macrame details from their Spring Summer 20 collection. If loungewear is more your style, go with Essgee’s checkered tie-front top and matching pants from their Lounge Wear collection. Perfect for a beach party or private rendezvous, the tie-up tops with their classic and relaxed profile will add to your fashion quotient.

The brand’s idea is to create garments that are artistic, relaxed and liberated, just like the bohemian soul of its wearer. With its simple silhouettes and lush fabrics, Essgee offers a fresh take on even the most timeless fashion pieces.