With the onset of the gruelling summer days, trueBrowns ' second edition of Spring Summer '21 Collection AM to PM seeks inspiration from a newfound sense of belief and courage and celebrates the small victories of everyday living even when the outside world shuts down. Cotton Linen Black Sleeveless Flared Kurta Pant The collection features alluring incorporation of lightweight, finely crafted, luxe ensembles that have been brought together in a simplified and relaxed fashion. As the name so speaks, the collection is a quintessential representation of pieces that are supremely versatile, easy to don and can effortlessly transition from a formal work look to playing host for an intimate celebration. Cotton Linen Flared Kurta Pant

Elevated essentials and relaxed wear are the way in 2021. Think of flowy, flared silhouettes with round, asymmetric hemlines and pleat detailing with relaxed bottoms, the collection encompasses all the qualities of a pleasant summer outfit brought together in the breathable, high-quality cotton-linen fabric.

Cotton Linen Lime Green Sleeveless Flared Kurta Pant Set

The collection plays with colours ranging from dark, sorbet to light, pastel shades, each piece enunciating everyday glamour, exclusively designed to leave one looking effortlessly classy and chic. With this alluring amalgamation of comfort and finesse, trueBrowns wishes to and preaches the brand ethos of 'TrueYou'.