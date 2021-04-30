I magining the renowned American artist Ellsworth Kelly within a garden in Mexico is designer where Kshitij Jalori's latest edit Kellee found its inspiration. With Mexican motifs embedded in its prints that include marigolds, hydrangeas, anthuriums, along with birds such as toucans and the hornbill, this collection simply transports you to a tropical reverie, with touches of Kelly’s classic colour-blocking.

The prints are bold and lively enough to make you feel like you’re in one of his artwork. Drawing further inspiration from Mexico, their Otomi embroidery has been given a modern twist in this eclectic collection, integrating Kelly’s take on dressing down figures to their simplest forms.

"Kelly’s artwork was known to adopt shadows cast by architecture and has inspired the structured yet chic ‘ARCO’ series, adding an air of graphic minimalism to an otherwise vibrant collection. With the prints being named as ‘RGB’, ‘HSB’, and ‘CMYK’, the collection is a homage to the artist, and his interpretation of nature, a true Kelly orchestrated drama," shares Kshitij.

A passionate designer who focuses on working with Indian textiles while giving them a contemporary perspective, Kshitij Jalori works primarily with traditional design elements of Benaras looms. His unique take on art motifs and modern weaving techniques lends a brand-new dimension to conventional craftsmanship.

'Documenting art' would be an appropriate phrase to describe the label, where the designer blends his artistic inspirations with antique weaving crafts. The brand is known for its colourful and bold prints including the Malagasy and Mozambique prints of Saigon or the latest Kelle collection that has been developed by reimagining Kelly's colour-block approach envisioned in a Mexican Garden.

