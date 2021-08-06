Jaipur-based Live Linen champions pure linen by using the fabric to create relaxed dresses, separates and more

Limiting your label to one particular textile can be challenging but Jaipur-based Nimit Singhi of Live Linen is bravely pioneering the light, breathable fabric, linen, not just by making clothes but also curtains, bedspreads, duvet covers and a lot more. Nitin, whose family has been in the fabric business for decades, was inclined to promote an easy and comfortable way of life by creating products encompassing as many aspects of lifestyle as possible. And so, he launched Live Linen in October 2020.

“Our story at Live Linen began with a small idea of introducing linen to the world at an expansive level. For us, the crux of the brand revolves around comfort and quality. With an expert team of stylists and fashion designers, we wanted to build an avenue to provide the audience with a unique experience — having all things related to lifestyle and comfort under one premium platform,” shares Nimit.

Glance through their website and you’ll see that the clothes speak for themselves. The easy silhouettes, absence of unnecessary embellishments and a refreshing colour story are factors that make the garments stand out. “We are followers of a simple yet luxurious way of life. The choices of colours are in earthy and natural shades,” explains the founder. Think long-line shirts in dusty lavender and midi dresses in sage green. The collection, made from 100 per cent pre-washed linen, also comprises loungewear, relaxed trousers, knee-length dresses, flared skirts and smart tops. Details like ruffles, tiers and pleats keep the clothes interesting yet minimal, which ties in with Nimit’s vision of creating relaxed and comfortable garments. One of his favourites from the collection is Harbor, an ankle-length yoke dress with a deep V-neck, which is available in colours such as ‘orange county,’ ‘gray grove,’ ‘wisp of blue’ and ‘white eco.’ “Our designs and styles encourage traditional skills of the community,” says Nimit, referring to the use of conventional patterns and the practice of placing the focus firmly on the fabric and the tailoring.

While their home linen is what draws most customers to the website, the clothes are slowly starting to take precedence and with the world moving towards a more relaxed pace of life it’s only expected. With this in mind, Nimit hopes to foray into the South Asian market. Given that Live Linen is already retailing successfully in the USA and Europe apart from India, we can only conclude that its chances are looking good.

Garments Rs.3,500 upwards. Available online.