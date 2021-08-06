Spring Diaries’ latest edit, Urbane Collection, harks back to elemental designs inspired by nature

A Bengaluru-based bootstrapped label, Spring Diaries is earning renown as a go-to brand for modern, fuss-free contemporary silhouettes. Co-founded by Shradha Ponappa and Megha Poddar, it just dropped its latest loungewear edit, Urbane Collection, featuring chic outfits in viscose, georgettes and modal fabrics, perfect for any occasion. The entire collection has drawn inspiration from natural elements and is curated for women looking out for some quirky semi-formal brunch or party wear.

“The collection showcases a wide range of pastel and monochrome shades and we have experimented with new styles with our signature touch in every piece,” says Shradha. We talk to the duo about the fashion trends this year. Excerpts.

Spring Diaries' latest edit

Do you think the way we dress has changed?

People have begun to gravitate towards one of these two camps — dressing up or dressing down, and we are appealing to both. With our Urbane Collection, we are catering to the crowd that wants to dress up and go out, on the other hand, we have a home wear collection for the ones who want to stay back at home in comfort and style.

Do you think we’ve forgotten how to dress for a night out?

With nowhere to go and hardly anyone to impress the vast majority of people this year spent more time in their pyjamas than they would care to admit. We feel pandemic has forced people to evaluate how they present themselves. The styles that are trending now include jumpsuits, co-ords, dresses and Indo-Western kurta sets.

What will be trending this winter?

Dresses with modern relaxed silhouettes to coords, to maxis with different cuts and prints.

Any upcoming collections?

We are launching a new range of festive clothing with cuts and prints that will suit all body types. We will also be adding more looks to our home wear collection which will be comfortable yet trendy.

Prices on request. springdiaries.in