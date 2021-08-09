Here’s what to expect from the Sabyasachi X H&M collection...

After a wait of over a year, the Sabyasachi X H&M collection is finally expected to make its way to stores globally and online later this week. Over a Zoom press conference held on Monday, the designer along with H&M spokesperson, Maria Gemzell, gave us a glimpse into what to expect.

“I am happy to announce the new date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the launch on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing this ‘ready-to-wear’ collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style,” says Sabyasachi.

The saree from the Sabyasachi X H&M collection

The travel-inspired collection includes a sari, the first ever ethnic outfit to retail at an H&M store, apart from dresses, trousers, shirts, accessories and bags. This is the Swedish brand’s first ever Indian collaboration. In the past, they have collaborated with iconic names like Karl Lagerfeld, Madonna, Roberto Cavallli, Giambattista Valli, Versace, Lanvin and Jimmy Choo.

The Sabyasachi collection uses an array of prints, embroidery and the label’s signature Bengal Tiger motif on the garments and accessories.



“At H&M, we are thrilled to be able to announce the new date for our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi. At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the globe as we can,” says Maria Gemzell, Head of New Development, H&M.

In an exclusive interview late last week, Sabyasachi gave us a detailed look at the collection. Read the interview when Indulge hits stands on Friday. A version of the story will also be published online.

