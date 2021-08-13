Bengaluru-based label The August Co.’s monsoon edit Rooted spells class with comfort

Born and brought up in Delhi, Vidhi Singhal moved across various cities before settling in Bangalore. Having served in the corporate sector in the data analytics domain for about five years, Vidhi could hardly find work-appropriate attire to fit her tall gait. That was one of the many reasons for coming up with her own label, The August Co.

“This, coupled with my inherent interest in fashion, prompted me to launch a label that designs sustainable apparel for women of all body types,” says Vidhi. Her latest monsoon collection, Rooted, too, reflects the brand’s philosophy to the tee. Excerpts from an interview.

The August Co.'s edit Rooted

Tell us about your latest collection Rooted?

Rooted is an ode to all the independent, strong women who need to pause a moment and breathe the fresh air of the rain-soaked earth. We’ve experimented with a variety of colours, including cobalt blue, lime green, burnt orange, powder blue and mustard yellow. We have experimented with silhouettes that are flared, roomy and tiered but we also have some which are minimal, clean and classic. There are delicate details like a waist belt, or a lace yoke or a drawstring and stitch lines. The whole collection uses only organic coconut and shell buttons and the fabrics comprise pure cotton, linen and mulmul. There are bra-straps even for the sleeveless designs and pockets deep enough to carry the big-screen phones.

The August Co.'s edit Rooted

How do you see your brand growing?

We want to foray into different segments of women’s clothing and would like to reach out to many more women than we already do.

What are the sustainable practices you adopt as a brand?

Ninety per cent of our employees including tailors are women. We believe that if you empower women, you empower the entire society. We make designs that are classic, timeless and use natural fabrics.

Your upcoming collections?

We are working on our first colourful festive edit and are super excited about it.

Price on request. Available online.

