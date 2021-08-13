Fashion label Qbik celebrates a decade of fashionable existence with a colourful festive edit, Rang

Surviving a decade in the highly competitive fashion world definitely calls for celebrations and Delhi-based ethnic wear label Qbik just did that with their latest edit, Rang. “These 10 years have taught us everything and made us who we are now. There is so much more to achieve and learn but we are happy that the brand has evolved and created a niche for itself,” shares Vrinda Sachdev, co-founder of Qbik. The designer shares with us her thoughts and plans ahead.

How has fashion choices transformed over the years when it comes to buying designer wear?

Awareness and availability have increased by 10-fold. From big trends falling off like fads to seeing anarkalis rule the racks for close to seven years, I feel clients have become smarter and savvier and it’s become imperative to stick to one’s roots and make a niche for oneself in today’s day and age.

Qbik's latest edit Rang

What inspired your latest edit, Rang?

In these times of uncertainty and strife, Qbik has turned to colours for inspiration. Rang is always associated with Holi, the festival of colours and our cultural heritage has always attached significance to colours, tying it to emotions, festivals and occasions. In Rang, we have strived to meld this love for colours with Indian handicrafts like benarasi and bandhej.

Qbik's latest edit Rang

What are the must-have ethnic outfits in one’s wardrobe?

A benarasi georgette sari with an antique zardosi border; a kanjeevaram; a colourful patola sari; a gulabdar shawl; a classic chikanmukaish anarkali or sari; and a zardosi lehenga. And yes, also keep everything that gets passed on to you through your legacy.

How can one mix and match ethnic pieces and accessories?

Pearls are always here to stay and are ultimate classics that lift all kinds of personalities. Simple, unassuming pairings are also going to win this season. It could be that one piece of jewellery like a cocktail ring or a shoulder bag with square toe strappy sandals. Jadaus and kundan, too, will always remain in vogue.

Qbik's latest edit Rang

How are you walking towards sustainability as a brand?

We try to minimise fabric wastage and do not believe or support massive productions. It has been a tough time for us as well, so sustaining our team and workers through it, is what we are trying at the moment besides charting out plans for better packaging and presentation.

Any other upcoming collections?

Currently, we are working on our Festive/Wedding 2021-22. It’s an extension of our much-loved collection, Jashn, which was an amalgamation of Kashmiri embroidery, ikat weaves and zardosi. Jashn Part 2 is our passion project and will be grander.

Price on request. qbik.in

