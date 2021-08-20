Couturier Debarun Mukherjee’s new edit, Circle of Life, focuses on sustainability

Fashion designer Debarun Mukherjee believes that fashion products should be long-lasting, resource-efficient, non-toxic, biodegradable, recyclable and ethical, especially, during these times, when mindless consumption is causing a grave environmental crisis. His latest offering, Circle of Life, is born out of this very belief in sustainability.

“The Circle of Life, as a philosophical concept, means that we start at the end and end in the beginning. Our life, from the beginning to the end resembles a complete full circle. For us, the circle of life is represented through ‘circular fashion’ which can be defined as clothes, shoes or accessories that are designed, sourced, produced and provided with the intention to be used and circulated responsibly and effectively in society for as long as possible,” explains Debarun.

Debarun Mukherjee's latest edit Circle of Life

For this edit, he has used handwoven cotton and silk, reused pure silk and hand block printed patches. The colour story comprises multi-colour prints apart from solid tones, ideal for the upcoming festive season. Long flared hand-block printed skirts, solid colour tops, deep-cut blouses, multicoloured patch blouses with shaded saris, midlength men’s jackets and Nehru coats paired with slim trousers and kurtas are parts of this very flattering and contemporary collection.

Debarun Mukherjee's latest edit Circle of Life

“The pandemic has brought us to the edge of everything around us. It has forced us to rethink and restructure our strategies and how we operated earlier. Designer wear is still very much relevant, but it needs to be more appealing to the buyers in terms of comfort, affordability and reuses. The choice has shifted to clothes that you can wear, keeping in mind the restrictions that come due to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” says the couturier, who showcased his designs in the recently-concluded Lakmé Fashion Week.

Debarun Mukherjee's latest edit Circle of Life

With Durga Puja around the corner, Debarun feels that colours will run riot since people want to feel alive and positive. Saris, salwar suits, fusion ethnic wear will trend besides western wear. “A few must-haves in every woman’s wardrobe are black trousers, a white shirt, blue jeans, a few handloom saris or suits, some colour-blocked tops and appropriate innerwear,” signs off Mukherjee.

Prices on request. Available online