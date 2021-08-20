Designer Bhumika Sharma’s festive edit Gota Sitara is about finding hope in hours of darkness

A young designer with a vintage heart and love for finer things in life, designer Bhumika Sharma’s creations are all about colours and understated embroideries; meant for women seeking chic and elegant clothing. An ardent fan of indigenous fabrics and crafts, Bhumika loves experimenting with block prints, hand screen prints in beautiful Indian motifs besides paisleys and geometric patterns. Embroidery techniques such as zardosi, ari, pitta and mirror work too, have found a place in her designs.

Her undying love for Indian craftsmanship is reflected beautifully in her latest festive collection, Gota Sitara too. The unifying factor in this elaborate range is Sharma’s profound love for deeply harmonious Indian celebrations that spell hope and joy even in the bleakest hours. The designer decodes her latest edit for us.

Tell us a little about Gota Sitara?

Gota signifies celebration and Sitara or sequins signify the starry night, together they garner strong feelings of hope through the bright light of the stars shining down over the dark landscape. The colour palette ranges from vibrant hues such as fuchsia, rani pink, gold and vermillion to more muted tones in nude, ivory and beige, embellished with intricate handcrafted gota work. The silhouettes are fluid and comfortable with flattering bodices and delicate motifs. The edit offers drape saris, shararas, kurtas, skimpy lehengas, anarkalis and contemporary styles like peplum tops paired with dhotis and sharara pants.

How do you see festive fashion evolving in this era of the pandemic?

We have not let go of the celebratory spirit. The joy of putting on a new lehenga, glass bangles, an heirloom maang tika, payal, kajal; all these things have kept us feeling somewhat normal. Whether it is meeting our brothers for Rakhi or attending a best friend’s engagement, all these occasions matter even more today than ever. This festive season fashion is a mix of bold and subtle colours. People have started experimenting with various modern silhouettes such as stitched saris, capes with jackets, dhoti and peplum to name a few. Versatile outfits have become trendy since everyone is looking for outfits they can wear in various ways.

What styles will rule casual fashion, this winter?

Layering is a great idea for winter.

Your upcoming collections?

We are currently working on two exciting collections. One has a mix of different silhouettes and the other will be my first ever couture collection.

